New downloadable content has just arrived for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is probably all the excuse you’ll need to dust off your Master Sword and hop back into Hyrule. The DLC is also a great opportunity to polish off some of those more involved side quests you may have skipped the first time around. Case in point: “Stolen Heirloom.”

If you’re still dragging your feet on finishing that quest, drag no longer — we’re here to walk you through it step-by-step.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild “Stolen Heirloom” guide: How to unlock the quest

According to Polygon, there are three quests you’ll need to complete before you’re able to tackle the “Stolen Heirloom.”

First, you’ll need to complete the “Find the Fairy Fountain” side quest Pikango the painter gives you. Agree to accompany him to the fairy fountain, then continue north and take the left path after Pikango gets too tired to go on. This will lead you to the Great Fairy Fountain, of which you can snap a picture for Pikango to complete the quest.

Next, you’ll have to complete “Flown the Coop.” Talk to Cado — the guard near Impa’s house — and he’ll ask you to return seven of his precious cuccos to him. All of them save one are in Kakariko proper, but there’s one in an apple tree just south of the Tal’oh Na’eg shrine.

Finally, you’ll have to finish “By Firefly’s Light.” Talk to Lasli in her house at night, and she’ll ask you to bring her five fireflies because she misses catching them. She’ll reward you with 50 rupees once you release five of them into her house. Now you’re ready to tackle “Stolen Heirloom.”

Zelda: Breath of the Wild “Stolen Heirloom” guide: How to complete the quest

If you talk to the guards outside Impa’s house again, they’ll tell you someone stole a precious artifact from a woman named Paya during the night. Paya lives in Impa’s house, so head inside and talk to her for a while. Eventually you’ll put her to bed, at which point you’ll want to wait by the fire until night falls.

Paya’s pretty broken up about the heirloom getting stolen, but Link is on the case. Mr. J Crow/YouTube

Once night falls, a guard named Dorian will leave his post and begin walking up the hill nearby. Trail him, but make sure he doesn’t catch you or else you’ll have to start over. Follow Dorian past Tal’oh Na’eg shrine and he’ll take the right fork in the road that leads to the fairy fountain. He’ll cross a bridge, at which point you should save your game and give him a little more leeway before crossing the bridge yourself.

You’ll have to be sneaky to keep Dorian from noticing you trailing behind him. Mr. J Crow/YouTube

Once you’re across, you’ll be treated to a cutscene and a Yiga Clan member will attack you. This dude is tough. Like, “take-away-five-hearts-in-a-single-blow” tough. Polygon recommended wasting him with fire and bomb arrows to avoid having to go toe-to-toe with him. He’ll drop the heirloom (and a powerful sword) when you beat him, and you can talk to Dorian for a little more context about what just happened. You’ll then place the heirloom on the pedestal nearby and open up the Lakna Rokee shrine.

This dude might speak like something straight out of a Yakuza movie, but he’s got the brawn to back it up. Mr. J Crow/YouTube

Zelda: Breath of the Wild “Stolen Heirloom” guide: What’s inside the Lakna Rokee shrine

After all that, the game gives you a pass when you go into the Lakna Rokee shrine. It’s a blessing shrine, which means you get the powerful Edge of Duality sword and a Spirit Orb just for waltzing in the door. All in a day’s work for Hyrule’s silent hero.

