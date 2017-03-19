There are reportedly 120 shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to find, and you'll have to get them all if you want to get Link kitted out in a fancy green tunic. Many of these shrines require you to complete a quest before you're able to access them, and some of them are hidden — even to your Sheikah Slate. Thankfully, a kindly Rito named Kass appears near these Shrines playing a concertina, and he'll give you a riddle to help you figure out how to access the shrine nearby.

If you're stumped on "The Crowned Beast" and its subsequent shrine, don't worry. We're looking out for you. Here's how to find the Mezza Lo Shrine in Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild "The Crowned Beast" quest guide: Where to find Kass and mount a stag

According to Gosu Noob, you'll find Kass northeast of Kakariko Village, playing in the Rabia Plains region. If you speak to him, he'll ask if you'd like to hear the region's ancient verse. Say yes and he'll tell you the following riddle:

A beast that wears a crown of bone,

Prancing through the lush green.

Mount the beast upon its throne, For only then the shrine is seen.

What you'll need to do is find a stag, mount it and bring it back to the glowing circle nearby where Kass is playing. Thankfully there's a stag in the area, but they're skittish. So we recommend increasing your stealth by wearing the Stealth set — which you can buy in Kakariko Village, according to Prima Games). You can also eat a meal that gives you the enhanced stealth buff, assuming you have the right ingredients.

If you want to sneak up on this stag, you gotta finesse it. All you'll get if you start running around it like a hooligan is tired, see? Finesse it. Source: Gaming Since Gaming/YouTube

Mounting a stag isn't much different from mounting a horse, and once you bring the (temporarily) cowed stag to the glowing circle nearby where Kass is playing, you'll complete the quest and activate the Mezza Lo shrine.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild "The Crowned Beast" quest guide: Mezza Lo Shrine

The shrine's challenge, according to YouTube channel Gaming By Gaming, is called Ancient Trifecta. It may seem really intimidating at first, but it's actually pretty easy. There's a rotating platform that's controlled by a glowing gemstone you can strike, and each time you do so it moves clockwise. The first thing you'll want to do is strike the glowing gemstone twice, so the platform moves into the three o'clock position, or one away from where you are at the bottom of the map.

You're going to need to get well acquainted with this switch if you'd like to beat The Ancient Trifecta challenge. Source: Gaming Since Gaming/YouTube

You should also notice a large block you can move with magnesis to the near the switch. The reason you wanted the moving block on the bottom of the puzzle to be one away from you is that you need to move the other block with magnesis. As soon as you do that, the laser beam it was blocking will hit the switch, causing the platform to move into the six o'clock position if you did it correctly, allowing you to get onto it while still holding the other block with magnesis.

Once you move the block with magnesis, the switch will get hit by a laser beam, causing the platform to move again. If you tried to get the platform in position at 6 o'clock and then grabbed the block before getting on it, you'd find your ride disappearing without you. Source: Gaming Since Gaming/YouTube

Your goal is to get the moveable block to a switch at the 12 o'clock position which will open up the gate to the monk's little stasis grotto. The most optimal way to do this is to get on the platform and then move the block you're using magnesis on back into the path of the laser and then back out again. By doing that, you'll allow the laser to hit the switch again, moving your platform to the nine o'clock position. From there, you're free to drop the block onto the switch at the 12 o'clock position and help yourself to the thunderblade sword in the chest at the nine o'clock position.

At the 9 o'clock position, you should be able to drop the block you've been carrying onto the switch, and opening up the monk's chamber. Source: Gaming Since Gaming/YouTube

Once you've grabbed the thunderblade, hop back on the moving platform. Target the laser beam with your stasis rune to stop the beam from firing, then target it again to undo it. This will cause the beam to strike the switch again, moving you into the 12 o'clock slot. Simply do that once more and you should be at the three o'clock position with access to the monk's chambers.

Your reward is, as always, a spirit orb, but we think the real reward was how totally awesome that puzzle is.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus, Lynel, the Guardians and the Hinox, the best recipes for Link, how to take on the game's shrines and our coverage of the game's outfits, like the Climbing Set, the two sets of heat resistance armor you can find and how to dress Link in the classic green tunic. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game, all available stables, how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda and how to increase your health and stamina .