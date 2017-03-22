The world of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is full of shrines. There are 120 of them in the game, and three of those are special springs that correspond to the three parts of the Triforce. Unfortunately, some, like the Spring of Courage, are hidden shrines, meaning they won't show up on your map. Fortunately for you, everyone's favorite concertina-slinging Rito bard, Kass, is ready with a cryptic hint to point you in the right direction.

Gosu Noob and GreenKokiri54 on YouTube can help point you in the right direction as well, if you need a little more finessing. If you're curious about what the Spring of Courage holds in Breath of the Wild, read on.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Spring of Courage location guide: Kass' riddle

You'll find Kass in the Pagos Woods to the east of Lake Hylia. That puts him in the Faron region, and you'll probably hear his concertina before you see him. If you talk to him, he'll give you a riddle to solve in order to find the shrine:

Where the forest dragon splays its jaws,

A shrine sleeps with noble cause.

If you check your map, you'll see a lake that looks suspiciously like a dragon's jaws to the north of where you are, so head there. It's called "Dracozu Lake" if that helps as well.

The easiest way to get to Dracozu Lake is to follow the river north if you can. Source: GreenKokiri54/YouTube

There's a big old enemy camp at Dracozu Lake though, so be prepared for a fight when you get there, or else just try to sneak by them if you're not in the mood to let your weapons do the talking. Either way, you should find the Shrine of Courage, and you're going to want to pray at the statue of the Goddess to get the next part of the quest.

At bare minimum you're probably going to have to fight this Moblin, who's standing directly in front of the path to the statue. You can also just try to juke past him and make a mad dash for the shrine though, if you'd rather. Source: GreenKokiri54/YouTube

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Spring of Courage location guide: How to solve the Goddess' riddle

Once you've dispatched or otherwise avoided the enemy camp to the south, you should have a straight shot to the Spring of Courage. Pray at the Goddess Statue to continue the quest and get your next task.

It seems kind of wrong to wade through a sacred spring in order to chat with a statue, but who are we to judge? Plus you want that Spirit Orb, don't you? Source: GreenKokiri54/YouTube

If you've done the Spring of Power, you should know the drill. The Goddess wants you to present her with the scale of a dragon, and this time it's Farosh, the thunder dragon. Farosh spawns near the Faron Tower near Lake Hylia, and likes to hang out near the waterfalls. The easiest spot to shoot him from is the collapsing guard towers on the southern side of the bridge. Shoot him with your most powerful bow, and then retrieve his scale from where it falls in order to advance the quest storyline.

The scale's description tells you that cooking with it seems like a waste, but apparently the same is not true for just dropping it in a dirty puddle to open up a shrine. Source: GreenKokiri54/YouTube

Head back to the Spring of Courage and drop the scale into the spring in order to make a door behind the Goddess Statue open up. Behind it, you'll see the entrance to the Shae Katha shrine. Head inside for a nice treat; it's a blessing shrine, so you don't need to solve a puzzle or overpower a guardian in order to claim your prize: a Spirit Orb and a Thunderspear. Seems like a missed opportunity to make an invisible walkway puzzle or something, but we are not going to look a gift monk in the mouth.

