The beauty of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is that you're able to go wherever you want in the game's world and explore the game's 120 shrines and numerous side quests. Many of these areas aren't actually required to go for to complete the main quest (but then again, very little is). One area you shouldn't miss out on is the forbidding peak of Mount Lanayru, which you can access relatively early in the game from Hateno Village.

If you're curious as to what awaits you on Mount Lanayru's forbidding peaks in Breath of the Wild read on, but make sure you pack some cold resistance gear before you do.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mount Lanayru guide: Free spirit orb at the Tahno O'ah Shrine

One thing you definitely shouldn't miss as you poke around on Mount Lanayru is the Tahno O'ah Shrine, which is on the eastern side of the mountain, hidden by a copse of trees in an otherwise bald clearing. Bomb the breakable wall the trees are hiding to reveal the shrine, which will give you a free spirit orb for your trouble, as well as the climbing boots.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mount Lanayru guide: Korok seeds

Mount Lanayru is home to about 15 Korok seeds, which you can exchange with Hestu for more inventory slots. Zelda Dungeon has an interactive map you can check out if you're curious as to what seeds you should try and get, and they'll even explain how to get them when you click on the guide.

There are about 15 seeds to track down in the Mount Lanayru region, so you'll have your work cut out for you if you decide to commit to the task of finding all 900 of them.

Several of them will just require you to melt a block of ice to find a Korok hiding underneath. A couple of others, like the one near the aforementioned Tahno O'ah shrine, will require you to shield surf down the side of the mountain within a time limit. Another on the eastern side of the mountain from the peak will let you play golf with a boulder in order to find another seed.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mount Lanayru guide: Free Naydra the dragon

If you've already completed the and , you'll probably be wondering where to find the third spring, the . If you scale all the way to the very peak of Mount Lanayru, you'll find the third great spirit, the dragon Naydra, suffering under the effects of Ganon's Malice.

Jeepers creepers, Naydra, where DID you get those peepers? Source: backwardzhatguy/YouTube

Once you've freed Naydra, the Goddess will instruct you to shoot the dragon once more with your bow to free its spirit. Do so, and it will drop a scale, which you can then drop into the Spring of Wisdom to open up Jitan Sa'mi Shrine, another blessing shrine that will give you a spirit orb and a frostspear for your trouble.

