You've stormed Hyrule Castle and finally freed Hyrule from the clutches of Calamity Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The battle was hard, but your resourcefulness, wits and courage eventually won out in the end. What now?

That's mostly up to you. There's a ridiculous amount of things to do in Hyrule besides fighting Ganon, of course. Here's everything you need to know about the Breath of the Wild post game.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild post game: What happens after you beat Ganon?

The world is your oyster, as they say. Or maybe it's your octorok. I don't know. Anyway, Breath of the Wild will automatically create an autosave right before your fight with Ganon that will have a little star next to it on the load screen. That means it's a post-game save. You can still go fight Ganon whenever you want, but there are plenty of other fun things to do.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild post game: Find every shrine

This one is obvious. If you haven't done so already, finding and completing every shrine is probably the most fun thing to do in Breath of the Wild. Almost all of them are well-designed and the reward you get for doing them is neat. There are 120 of them in all and you can find all of their locations here.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild post game: Hunt down all the Koroks

Finding all 900 Korok seeds sounds astoundingly tedious, but if you have the mental fortitude to do it, be our guest. You can, of course, use them to max out your weapon inventory so you'll never be left wanting for spare weapon slots ever again. If you somehow manage to do this, you're left with an ... interesting reward.

To find every Korok seed location click here.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild post game: Recover Link's lost memories

I firmly believe you should do this as soon as you can because it's the only way to get the most out of Breath of the Wild's story. That said, if you haven't found all of Link's lost memories yet, go do that ASAP. You can find our guide to finding every lost memory here.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild post game: Complete every sidequest

There are 76 sidequests in Breath of the Wild and whether they're really worth doing varies wildly from quest to quest. One quest chain lets you buy a house and, eventually, establish a little town full of useful shops and services. Most of them, however, simply reward you with food and money.

Still, it's something to do. If you really want to complete all 76 sidequests, check out IGN's guide.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild post game: Become the best nature photographer in Hyrule

Lastly, you can fill out your Hyrule Compendium by photographing every animal, enemy, weapon, shield and bow in the game with the camera rune. Unfortunately, there isn't really a reward for doing this other than your own satisfaction. Still, there's probably some fun to be had hunting down elusive subjects like the Lord of the Mountain.

IGN has a guide to every single item to be documented in the Hyrule Compendium.

